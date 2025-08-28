A dramatic scene unfolded in Jharkhand High Court when a judge lashed out at an IAS officer during a hearing on land acquisition and compensation. The bench was reviewing a petition where the officer had objected to the compensation fixed by the state government. The judge sternly questioned his conduct, asking, “Who are you to object to the compensation fixed by the state? You want commission, how much commission have you taken so far?” The court warned of an inquiry and possible FIR against the officer for irregularities. In scathing remarks, the judge accused him of acting with vested interests, stressing that public money cannot be misused. The IAS officer was further ridiculed as a “monkey” for allegedly trying to “hop in and take a share” despite government decisions. Madhya Pradesh High Court Upholds Life Term of Ex-Chemistry Professor Mamta Pathak for Murdering Her Doctor Husband Neeraj Pathak by Electrocution.

Jharkhand HC Judge Berates IAS Officer

Jharkhand High Court Judge scolds an IAS officer, reprimanding the IAS officer the Judge said - #Jharkhand में आके कमीशन चाहिए आपको, आप कानून सिखाइयेगा हमे#JharkhandHighCourt #CourtCase pic.twitter.com/KoO43JjvOZ — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 27, 2025

