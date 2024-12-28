With hopes of winning the Premier League 2024-25 title, Arsenal will host Ipswich Town on December 28. The Arsenal vs Ipswich Town PL match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London. The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch Arsenal vs Ipswich Town live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans can find online viewing options for Arsenal vs Ipswich Town live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. Premier League 2024–25: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Opens Up After Comeback Win Over Leicester City, Says ‘Good Result but We Need To Stay Humble’.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town PL Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Ipswich Town ⏰ 8.15pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/EE3R0BRPQS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 27, 2024

