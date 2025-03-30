Looking to cut down Barcelona's lead, Real Madrid will host Leganes in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, March 30. The Real Madrid vs Leganes match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans in India will not have a live viewing option for watching Real Madrid vs Leganes live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online viewing options of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Leganes live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna La Liga 2024-25: Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski Score Each As Blaugrana Extend Lead In Standings Over Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 Live

