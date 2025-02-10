Barcelona will want to cut down Real Madrid's lead in La Liga 2024-25, when they play their away match against Sevilla on February 10. The Sevilla vs Barcelona match will be played at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 9. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. GXR, who are the streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, might provide the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website, having failed to showcase any league matches last weekend over technical issues. La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Equaliser As Real Madrid Hold Atletico Madrid to 1–1 Draw in Madrid Derby

Sevilla vs Barcelona

