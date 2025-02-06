Day 3 witnessed Australia stretch their command over the Test, but rains played spoilsport for the most part, both teams will hope for some action when Day 4 resumes. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 is being held at Galle Stadium and starts at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Official broadcasters for SL vs AUS 2025 are Sony Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans can switch to Sony Liv or FanCode to catch live streaming viewing options for the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 and find all the Day 1 action online on their apps and website. SL vs AUS 2025: Veteran Sri Lankan Batter Dimuth Karunaratne To Retire After Playing 100th Test.

SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Live

1st Test: Australia 🇦🇺 ✅ 2nd Test: ? 🤔 Can 🇱🇰 rise to the occasion and level the 2-match series? 👀 #SonySportsNetwork #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/AdESpksL5r — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 5, 2025

