Head Constable Sridhar Verma earned widespread praise from Hyderabad residents after he came to the rescue of a woman stranded at a rain-soaked bus stop in Banjara Hills in Telangana. Showing exemplary duty and compassion, he ensured she reached home safely amidst the downpour. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers across Hyderabad, urging citizens to stay cautious during inclement weather. Weather Forecast Today, August 09: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Hyderabad Police Head Constable Sridhar Verma Rescues Woman Stranded in Heavy Rains

City Police @hydcitypolice Head Constable Sridhar Verma was hailed by the denizens as he rescued a young woman stranded at a rainy Banjara Hills bus stop and ensured she reached home safely. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted Light to moderate rain or thundershowers in #Hyderabad.… pic.twitter.com/7oJDXUkM0o — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)