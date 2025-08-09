According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, August 09. For Delhi, IMD forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day. According to the weather office, Chennai will receive moderate rain, whereas Bengaluru is projected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on August 09. Similarly, Hyderabad will witness 0.4 to 3.1 mm of rain. On the other hand, 0.2 to 10 mm of rainfall has been forecasted for Kolkata and 0.2 to 1.4 mm of rain for Shimla for today. Lucknow School Holiday Today: All Schools up to Class 8 To Remain Shut Due to Heavy Rain and Waterlogging.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 09

Delhi Weather Today, August 09

Chennai Weather Today, August 09

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 09

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 09

Kolkata Weather Today, August 09

Shimla Weather Today, August 09

