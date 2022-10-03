On Monday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the city. As per reports, traffic restrictions will be enforced in Hyderabad from today afternoon during Saddula Bathukamma celebrations at LB Stadium. The reports also said that the restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 9 pm. The Saddula Bathukamma celebrations is the ninth day of the Bathukamma festival. Video: Sub Major Swamy, Who Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals, Felicitated on His 100th Birthday; Anand Mahindra Says ‘Goosebumps When He Saluted’.

Traffic Restrictions From 3 PM to 9 PM

🔴ఎల్బీస్టేడియంలో సద్దుల బతుకమ్మ వేడుకల సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్‌లో సోమవారం మధ్యాహ్నం నుంచి ట్రాఫిక్‌ ఆంక్షలు అమలు కానున్నాయి 🔴 మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల నుంచి రాత్రి 9 గంటల వరకు ఆంక్షలు అమల్లో ఉంటాయని పోలీసుల తెలిపారు. pic.twitter.com/RQ21ra7fGr — DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) October 3, 2022

