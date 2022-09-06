Addressing a joint press conference with Indian PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of bilateral talks between the two countries, PM Sheikh Hasina said: "I appreciate Modi Ji’s visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to our bilateral relations. India is the most important & closest neighbour of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be role model for neighbourhood diplomacy.”

