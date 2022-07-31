Reacting to Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comment, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that he doesn't agree with Governor's statement. "Marathi people have contributed to process of development of Maharashtra," Fadnavis said. He further said that many other people are involved in this development journey but the importance of Marathi people cannot diminish.

Check tweet:

