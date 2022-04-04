Amid the ongoing row of loudspeakers being played during Ramzan, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Monday said that a religion's campaign shouldn't make others insane. "This process of playing loudspeakers 5-10 times a day shouldn't continue," Ganguly said.

