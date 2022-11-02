I request the UP & Haryana govts to form regional special task force to reduce air pollution in areas adjoining Delhi like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & Noida. The pollution problem is not the state's problem. It happens due to the air system that develops: Delhi Min Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/FOd3nUJnkk— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

