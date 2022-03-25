ICICI Bank on March 25 took to Twitter to share the news of the ICICIDirect being down. "We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," said ICICI. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank customers were unable to access services and many took to Twitter to raise the issue.

Check Tweet:

Dear Customer, https://t.co/nUHcQlzYQi is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. — ICICIdirect (@ICICI_Direct) March 25, 2022

ICICI Website Down:

ICICI Bank Website Down Since 1450 Hours:

@ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care ICICI bank website is down since 1450 hours till now with no resolution in sight, missed investing in MF through net banking since site is down , never saw such a major network breakdown in ICICI — mahendra yadav (@MhndrYadav) March 25, 2022

User @atta_deep Tweeted:

Why is your system more down than up? What happens to the losses we incur due to inability to exit positions? This is completely unacceptable. SEBI needs to take action on this. — vijay (@atta_deep) March 25, 2022

Asking Real Questions:

Icici Net Banking has been down for hours. Can't use any of their cards. @ICICIBank_Care @ICICIBank by when can one expect you to be up? — Grubzon (@Grubzon) March 25, 2022

