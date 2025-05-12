On Thursday, May 8, the Supreme Court reserved judgment in a writ petition filed by two women seeking appointment to the post of Judge Advocate General (JAG) (Indian Army) Entry Scheme 31st Course, challenging the disproportionate vacancies for men and women. As per the petitioners, although they secured ranks 4 and 5, respectively, and are higher in merit than male candidates but due to the fewer vacancies earmarked for women (3 in number as compared to 6 for men), they could not be selected. The Supreme Court bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan heard the matter and granted interim relief to Petitioner 1 Arshnoor Kaur, and directed the Union and the Army to induct her in the next available training course for appointment as a JAG officer. For the other petitioner, the top court pointed out that the candidate had joined the Indian Navy during the pendency of the petition. Hence, the apex court has sought clarification on whether she wants to continue her post in the Navy. While hearing the case, the Supreme Court also questioned the Union for earmarking fewer posts for women, despite claiming the posts to be gender neutral. Justice Datta also said that he read in the newspaper that a woman fighter pilot would be flying Rafale aircraft. "If it's permissible in the Air Force for a lady to fly a Rafale, what is so very difficult for the Army? Of course, it's a possible decision. We are no one to say anything," Justice Datta added. Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘When Country is in Danger, Supreme Court Can’t Be Aloof’, Says CJI Designate BR Gavai.

