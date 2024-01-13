Illegal Mining Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ED Summon for Eighth Time, Asked to Appear Between January 16 to 20

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the eighth time, with a request to appear between January 16-20.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 13, 2024 07:17 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the eighth time, with a request to appear between January 16-20. The summons are related to a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ED has arrested 14 people in this case, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan. Soren has been asked to respond for not appearing when earlier summons were issued. Hemant Soren’s Wife Kalpana Soren May Take Over As Jharkhand CM if He’s Arrested, Claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Illegal Mining Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Close
Search

Illegal Mining Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ED Summon for Eighth Time, Asked to Appear Between January 16 to 20

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the eighth time, with a request to appear between January 16-20.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 13, 2024 07:17 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the eighth time, with a request to appear between January 16-20. The summons are related to a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ED has arrested 14 people in this case, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan. Soren has been asked to respond for not appearing when earlier summons were issued. Hemant Soren’s Wife Kalpana Soren May Take Over As Jharkhand CM if He’s Arrested, Claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Illegal Mining Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
ED Hemant Soren illegal mining case Jharkhand Live Breaking News Headlines money-laundering
You might also like
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Chief JP Nadda Receive Invitation for Pranpratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 (See Pics)
News

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Chief JP Nadda Receive Invitation for Pranpratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 (See Pics)
Taiwan Elections 2024 Results: Democratic Progressive Party Wins Record Third Term As Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Poll
World

Taiwan Elections 2024 Results: Democratic Progressive Party Wins Record Third Term As Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Poll
Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos)
News

Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos)
Taiwan Elections 2024 Results: Democratic Progressive Party Wins Record Third Term As Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Poll
World

Taiwan Elections 2024 Results: Democratic Progressive Party Wins Record Third Term As Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Poll
Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos)
News

Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos)
Bihar CM and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar Rejects Post of Convenor of INDIA Alliance: Reports
Politics

Bihar CM and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar Rejects Post of Convenor of INDIA Alliance: Reports
Google Trends Google Trends
Dhruv Jurel
100K+ searches
Merry Christmas movie review
50K+ searches
Vivekananda
50K+ searches
HCL Technologies Q3 Results
20K+ searches
Ind vs Eng
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Dhruv Jurel
100K+ searches
Merry Christmas movie review
50K+ searches
Vivekananda
50K+ searches
HCL Technologies Q3 Results
20K+ searches
Ind vs Eng
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma