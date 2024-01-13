Illegal Mining Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ED Summon for Eighth Time, Asked to Appear Between January 16 to 20

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the eighth time, with a request to appear between January 16-20. The summons are related to a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ED has arrested 14 people in this case, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan. Soren has been asked to respond for not appearing when earlier summons were issued. Hemant Soren’s Wife Kalpana Soren May Take Over As Jharkhand CM if He’s Arrested, Claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Illegal Mining Case

