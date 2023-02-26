German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, was snapped sipping tea on Sunday at a street corner in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. He has visited India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss issues on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, clean energy, climate change and new technologies. He visited India for two days to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries. PM Narendra Modi Gifts Stoles and Shawls With Symbols of Meghalaya, Nagaland’s Culture to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In Pictures | German chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz has a cup of Chai at a street corner in Chanakyapuri.@GermanyinIndia @eoiberlin pic.twitter.com/b0on96U2gO — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 26, 2023

