Maharashtra Govt has announced on Friday that schools will reopen for classes 5th to 12th in rural areas and classes 8th to 12th in urban areas from October 4. Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Minister for School Education, said that the Government is making efforts to bring back children to schools and local authorities have been given powers to do so.

