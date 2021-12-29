Mumbai: As the last date for furnishing of return of Income for AY 2021-22 comes closer, netizens and Twitter users shared images of how the glitches on the portal is making it difficult for them to file the returns. Many users are now demanding that the last day for filing the returns (December 31) be extended. The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for AY 2021-22, which was earlier extended to September 30, has been further extended to December 31.

Tweets By Users Complaining

Dear Income Tax department, Now is a good time to extend due dates for filing Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22. Extend now. Please ignore if extended. Income Tax Payers🤣😂#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #incometax #extendduedates #Extend_Due_Dates — CA Hemal Kotak (@honest_hemal) December 28, 2021

Dear @IncomeTaxIndia . Portal has stopped accepting returns. showing this error in many cases. Pls check. we are helpless. pic.twitter.com/h2t4sWZo0u — Shashi Bhushan (@Shashi_CA) December 29, 2021

Dear CBDT, Please do not delay. Extend due date of Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22 now. Please ignore if already extended. Tax payers.@IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharaman @TimsyJaipuria — CA Abhishek Ghai (@AbhishekGhai1) December 23, 2021

