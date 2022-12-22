In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man took to social media to lodge a complaint. In his post, the man identified as Arun Kumar said asked the police to send help stating that an unknown person has spit on Vinod ji's shirt after consuming paan. The man further shared the address of the place and when cops asked him to share his number, he said, "Incoming Band Hai", thereby leaving netizens in splits. Don't believe us, check out the viral post. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Man Lodges Police Complaint Saying ‘Incoming Band Hai’

महोदय, कृपया अपना कॉलिंग नम्बर हमारे मैसेज बॉक्स में साझा करें । — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) December 21, 2022

Mahoday, uprokt suchna darj ki jaa rahi hai. — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) December 21, 2022

