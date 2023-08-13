The Ministry of Education has invited school teachers as distinguished 'Special Guests' to participate in the 77th Independence Day ceremony at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. The Education Ministry said that a select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields have been invited. The selected teachers who displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape and nurture young minds are invited by the Department of School Education and Literacy. Independence Day 2023 Celebrations in Delhi: Labourers, Farmers, Teachers, Nurses and Medical Staff Will Be Special Guests at I-Day Celebration.

School Teachers Invited as 'Special Guests'

Ministry of Education invites school teachers as distinguished 'Special Guests' to participate in the 77th #IndependenceDay Ceremony at the historic Red Fort. A select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape… pic.twitter.com/sjM6Yyi67g — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)