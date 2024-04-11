Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and said India is ready to help the neighbouring country, if they feel 'incapable’ in dealing with the menace of terrorism. In an interview to ANI, Rajnath Singh also warned that Pakistan would have to suffer consequences if it tries to destabilise India using terrorism. "If Pakistan feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism," the Defence Minister said. India's Efforts to End Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism Going in Right Direction, Now Muslim Countries Also Believe Terrorism Is Unacceptable: Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan

"If Pakistan feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers help to Pakistan to combat terrorism. "If Pakistan is trying to destabilise India with the help of terrorism, then it will have to face the consequences. Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/R1Sc44tozi — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

