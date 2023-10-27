During the India Mobile Congress 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in India's growing role in mobile phone manufacturing. He highlighted Google, Samsung, and Apple's decision to manufacture their devices in India, including the Pixel phone, Fold 5 mobile phone, and iPhone 15. PM Modi stated, "We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now." India Mobile Congress 2023: PM Narendra Modi Launches 100 5G Labs Across the Nation (Watch Video).

PM Modi Lauds India's Mobile Manufacturing Growth

#WATCH | At India Mobile Congress, PM Modi says," Recently, Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India. Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones… pic.twitter.com/lqQ2cmgnMl — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

