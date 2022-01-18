India has offered a credit line of USD 500 million to Sri Lanka to purchase petroleum products. Critical support by India follows a discussion between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, said the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka. India extended forex support of USD 900 mn earlier this month, High Commission added.

