India reports 14,199 new #COVID19 cases, 9,695 discharges, and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,10,05,850 Total discharges: 1,06,99,410 Death toll: 1,56,385 Active cases: 1,50,055 Total Vaccination: 1,11,16,854 pic.twitter.com/IfvuGrAgch — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)