India reports 14,264 new #COVID19 cases, 11,667 discharges, and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,09,91,651 Total discharges: 1,06,89,715 Death toll: 1,56,302 Active cases: 1,45,634 Total Vaccination: 1,10,85,173 pic.twitter.com/T805gzUDZz — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)