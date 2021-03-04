India reports 17,407 new COVID-19 cases, 14,031 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,11,56,923 Total discharges: 1,08,26,075 Death toll: 1,57,435 Active cases: 1,73,413 Total vaccination: 1,66,16,048.

