India Reports 18,327 New COVID-19 Cases In The Past 24 Hours:

India reports 18,327 new #COVID19 cases, 14,234 discharges and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,11,92,088 Total discharges: 1,08,54,128 Death toll: 1,57,656 Active cases: 1,80,304 Total vaccination: 1,94,97,704 pic.twitter.com/9X3a7jwxth — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

