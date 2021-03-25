India Reports 53,476 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far in 2021:

India reports 53,476 new #COVID19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,17,87,534 Total recoveries: 1,12,31,650 Active cases: 3,95,192 Death toll: 1,60,692 Total vaccination: 5,31,45,709 pic.twitter.com/MHqvScsPDS — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)