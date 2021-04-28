India Reports Record 3.6 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 3,293 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India reports 3,60,960 new #COVID19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,79,97,267 Total recoveries: 1,48,17,371 Death toll: 2,01,187 Active cases: 29,78,709 Total vaccination: 14,78,27,367 pic.twitter.com/ZfG2CWNMzu — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

