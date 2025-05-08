India’s air defence system shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet after Islamabad launched coordinated attacks on multiple locations in Jammu using loitering munitions, reports said. In a major escalation, Pakistan fired rockets into Jammu, targeting critical infrastructures. The Indian response, led by precision air defence strikes, marked a sharp escalation in cross-border hostilities as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continue to rise following recent strikes on terror bases. Jammu and Kashmir: Government Suspends Internet Services Across Union Territory as Pakistani Drones Intercepted.

India Shoots Down Pakistan Fighter Jet

