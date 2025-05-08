On May 8, 2025, internet services were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani drones were spotted over Jammu. This incident led to a citywide blackout and the sounding of air raid sirens as part of emergency protocols. These measures were implemented amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s Operation Sindoor—a series of airstrikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Sirens and Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor Amid Rising Tensions Along LoC With Pakistan (Watch Video)

Internet Suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

Reasi,J&K: Internet services have also been suspended across the Union Territory, following the blackout pic.twitter.com/nnFoiQAqcK — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2025

