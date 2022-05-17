Weather Update (May 17):



Dust storm/ thunderstorm with gusty wind (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/5koWKB5WcH— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 17, 2022

