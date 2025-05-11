On the 27th anniversary of the Pokhran II nuclear tests, several political leaders paid tributes to the scientists who led the mission that made India a nuclear superpower. India conducted five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs between May 11 and 13 at Rajasthan's Pokhran desert that propelled the country into a select group of nations having capabilities to develop nuclear weapons. The tests, carried out during the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, were the culmination of a committed team effort and backed by the development of the necessary know-how and expertise over decades. Pokhran II Anniversary-National Technology Day 2025: Rajnath Singh Recalls India’s Nuclear Test in Pokhran in 1998; Hails Contribution of Scientists, Engineers and Technicians.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes on Pokhran II Anniversary 2025

On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives. We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 11, 2025

Suresh Prabhu Recalls Pokhran II

Pokhran was not just a test of power—it was a declaration of peace through strength. On this #NationalTechnologyDay, we honour India’s stride towards strength, self-reliance, and scientific excellence.#Pokhran #TechnologyForPeace pic.twitter.com/yeVjZV0K61 — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 11, 2025

HD Kumaraswamy on Pokhran II

Heartfelt greetings to everyone on National Technology Day. India is the cradle of technology — a land of innovation. • On May 11, 1998, India conducted a series of successful nuclear tests at Pokhran, Rajasthan. • On the same day, the indigenously built Hansa-3 aircraft… pic.twitter.com/phfyeiQEPk — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 11, 2025

Dilip Saikia Posts on Pokhran II

On National Technology Day, we honour the dedication of our scientists and innovators whose work transforms lives and empowers the nation. The success of the 1998 Pokhran tests stands as a shining example of India’s scientific strength and visionary leadership. — Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) May 11, 2025

