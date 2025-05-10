A lighthearted yet viral exchange between a Delhi man and a journalist has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread laughter and meme creation across social media platforms. During a discussion about Operation Sindoor, an initiative that aims to tackle security concerns and enhance border management, the man unexpectedly responded with the humorous phrase, “Pineapple Khaogi?” (Will you eat a pineapple?), when a journalist asked him a question. The offbeat response quickly gained traction, with netizens dubbing it the next meme material. Social media users have flooded platforms with creative memes and edits, turning the seemingly unrelated comment into a humorous trend. Netizens have widely embraced the viral moment, comparing it to the famous "Sohail's viral meme," which also took off during a similar national event. Many have found the comment amusing and are sharing it with the hashtag #AverageIndian, with some even considering it a perfect representation of the “Average Indian” during the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. 'Love Captive to the Mafia Boss' Full Movie Watch Online Free: Hayden and Melissa’s Forced Arranged Marriage in Mafia World Is All About Ruthless Desires.

Delhi Man’s Viral Reply to Journalist on Operation Sindoor Is Next Meme Material

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anup Nayak (@mr_anup_sm___t)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)