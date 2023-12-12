On the 8th day of Winter Session of the Parliament, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of the retired Indian naval officers who have been sentenced to death in Qatar. The eight former Indian Navy veterans worked with Dahra Global, a defence services provider situated in Doha, and were arrested in August 2022 on alleged espionage charges. Tewari on Tuesday, December 12, submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the steps that had been taken to bring the detained naval officers back to India. Parliament Winter Session 2023: After Passage of Landmark Jammu and Kashmir Bills in RS, More Important Businesses Lined Up in Both Houses Today.

Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha:

Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India. pic.twitter.com/JqCt7PMKoN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)