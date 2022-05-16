The Indian Women's Wrestling Team for Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham has been named.

Indian wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 Kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Divya Kakran (68 Kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 Kg) selected to represent the country at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England. — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

