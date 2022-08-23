The authorities at the Goa airport Tuesday said the right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a technical snag while proceeding to the runway. As a snag developed in the right engine of the aircraft, a Navy team was called in to help rescue the passengers.

Check Tweet:

IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 from Goa to Mumbai returned after taxy out. During taxi, pilot got a momentary engine warning. Pilot carried out their procedures & returned the aircraft for necessary inspection. Passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/zGLQqmqAw6 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

