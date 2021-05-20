INS Rajput, First of Rajput Class Destroyers of Indian Navy, to Be Decommissioned at Visakhapatnam on May 21:

INS Rajput, the first of Rajput Class Destroyers of the Indian Navy, will be decommissioned at Visakhapatnam on 21 May after a service of over 41 years after being commissioned on 04 May,1980: Indian Navy officials pic.twitter.com/cQHqXprKmZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

