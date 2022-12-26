In a latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital said that when he saw the actor's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. "Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," he added. Shah also said that its doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. "He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," he said. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Nitesh Rane Demands Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray (Watch Video).

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered

It's doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them: R Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/u6hoR0OYd3 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)