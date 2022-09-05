Experts believe that even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person’s risk of heart attacks or brain strokes problems for at least a year after diagnosis. Research is currently underway to find more about this. Experts advise all COVID-19 patients to not ignore the symptoms and one should get himself checked.

Check Tweet:

It's true that people with severe Covid have worse one-year outcomes, but even those with mild Covid can get increased incidents of heart attacks...We ask all Covid patients to not ignore symptoms & get themselves checked: Dr A Seth, Chairman,Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi pic.twitter.com/llpq3xrz36 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Post-Covid, there can be a development of complications...in brain, there are immediate acute situations like brain attack or stroke in arteries/veins, brain inflammation... research underway... no black & white picture yet: Prof P Srivastava, Head Deptt of Neurology, AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/cC8Gzz1aGA — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

