A woman in Baldeobagh, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was brutally attacked by her lover after she refused his marriage proposal. Kavita Gupta, already married, had gone to Bargi Dam with her 3-year-old daughter and boyfriend Naman Vishwakarma. When she rejected his proposal, a heated argument followed. Enraged, Naman stabbed her multiple times—in the legs, hands, back, and waist—while her daughter watched helplessly. The attacker fled as the woman collapsed, and the child’s cries alerted locals. Kavita was rushed to the medical college in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The couple had known each other for two years. Police have registered a murder case and formed three teams to arrest the absconding accused. Shahjahanpur Shocker: Boy Stabbed for Chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ During Operation Sindoor Celebrations in UP; 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: On the murder of a woman in Jabalpur, Additional SP Suryakant Sharma says, “A married woman, resident of Baldev Bagh, went to visit Barginagar dam with her lover. The man attacked her after an argument. The accused is absconding. We have formed a team to… pic.twitter.com/Fcdu6Dk2EM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2025

