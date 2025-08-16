A tragic hit-and-run accident in Jaipur claimed the life of retired Indian Army captain Narsaram Jajra on the morning of August 15. The 60-year-old was cycling to Chitrakoot Stadium when a speeding car rammed him from behind, dragging him for nearly 10 feet after he got stuck under the left front wheel. CCTV footage captured the horrifying sequence, showing the vehicle fleeing the spot immediately after the impact. Jajra died on the spot from severe injuries. Police investigations revealed that a woman was driving the car, with her child seated in the front passenger seat at the time of the accident. Authorities have identified the driver from CCTV footage and launched a probe. Shivpuri Road Accident: 4 Killed, Several Injured After Traveller Vehicle Collides With Loaded Truck in Madhya Pradesh; Victims From Gujarat.

Jaipur Road Accident (Disturbing Visuals)

VIDEO | Jaipur: A Retired Army officer was dragged several feet after getting stuck under car, dies. The incident, which took place on August 15 morning, was caught on CCTV.#JaipurNews (Viewers discretion advised) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/lHa7XiMnfP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2025

