In response to the tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each injured individual. The J&K UT Administration pledges full assistance to the affected families and promises to extend every possible support during this challenging time. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each for Kin of Deceased After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Doda.

Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident

An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 15, 2023

