Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Thirty-six people have been killed, and at least six people were injured in the accident. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 36 Killed, Six Critical as Bus Plunges into Deep Gorge in Doda (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident:

The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2023

