The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Sopore, Kashmir, has sentenced self-proclaimed faith healer Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, known as “Pir Baba,” to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for systematically sexually abusing minors under the guise of spiritual healing. Convicting him under Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), the court ruled that Sheikh exploited his religious authority to manipulate and assault victims. The case surfaced in 2016 when a minor disclosed years of abuse, leading to an investigation that uncovered crimes spanning 2012-2016. Rejecting the defense’s claim of financial enmity, the court emphasised that victim testimonies were “consistent, cogent, and unshaken.” Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

J&K Court Sentences Aijaz Sheikh to 14 Years for Systemic Sexual Abuse of Minors

#WATCH | J&K: Self-styled spiritual healer Aijaz Sheikh sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and penalised with Rs 1 Lakh for repeatedly sexually abusing two victims over a decade. Advocate Ayshia Zahgeer says, "...Accused was convicted yesterday. The matter was… pic.twitter.com/ueXN8KvOol — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)