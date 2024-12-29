As the state gets ready to welcome the new year, the Jammu and Kashmir state government has announced the list of general and optional holidays of 2025. According to a notification from the General Administration Department, Jammu and Kashmir state government offices will observe 28 general holidays. Scroll down to check the official notification and holiday calendar for Jammu and Kashmir. Telangana Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces All Dates for Official Holidays on Account of Various Festivities and Observances, Complete Details Here.

Jammu and Kashmir Government Holiday List 2025

J&K govt declares list of holidays for the calendar year 2025 pic.twitter.com/GGhfSzUjAy — Greater Kashmir (@GreaterKashmir) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)