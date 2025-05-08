Multiple gates of the Baglihar dam in Jammu and Kashmir were opened today, May 8. According to news agency PTI, several gates of the Baglihar dam situated on the Chenab river were opened after heavy rainfall was witnessed in the Ramban region of Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth noting that all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district were closed after India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The Baglihar Dam, a key hydroelectric power project on the Chenab River in Ramban, has been at the centre of past disputes between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty framework. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Gates of Salal Dam and Baglihar Dam on Chenab River Closed, Residents Voice Strong Support of Move (Watch Videos).

Several Gates of Baglihar Dam Opened Today

VIDEO | Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple gates of Baglihar dam on #Chenab river opened after heavy rainfall in the region.#baglihardam (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kCokodVe1I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

