An under-construction building collapsed in the Janipur area of Jammu on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the SDRF team and 2 bulldozers are present on the spot. Meanwhile, several people are feared trapped under the debris. Further details into the incident are awaited.

Check Tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir | An under-construction building collapsed in the Janipur area of Jammu; SDRF team & 2 bulldozers on the spot. Some people are feared trapped. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Irlu1MBapz — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

