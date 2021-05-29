Health Worker of Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Team Administers Vaccine to Elderly Man in Pulwama's Sangerwani:

#vaccinate break the chain # A health worker from a mobile Vaccination team administers vaccine to an elderly in far-flung area of Sangerwani Pulwama @HealthMedicalE1 @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @BaseerUlHaqIAS pic.twitter.com/SN2vHB940F — Deputy Commissioner Pulwama (@dcpulwama) May 29, 2021

