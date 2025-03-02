In a shocking incident from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Vishal Sahni allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Ananya Sahni, following a dispute. After committing the crime, he stuffed her body inside a suitcase and dumped it in a drain. Following the murder, Vishal reportedly sought divine forgiveness. He took a dip in the Ganges and shaved his head as part of traditional rituals. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the crime, while Vishal has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are underway. Jaunpur Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Toilet in Police Custody in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Takes Dip in Ganges, Shaves Head for Forgiveness After Killing Girlfriend

यूपी के जिला जौनपुर में बॉयफ्रेंड विशाल साहनी ने गर्लफ्रेंड अनन्या साहनी की हत्या कर दी। फिर लाश सूटकेस में भरकर नाले में फेंक दी। हत्या करके विशाल ने भगवान से क्षमा मांगने के लिए गंगा स्नान किया, सिर मुंडन कराया। दरअसल, दोनों के बीच किसी बात पर विवाद हुआ, जिसमें ये हत्या हुई। pic.twitter.com/BItMLZkJx3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)